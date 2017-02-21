Teens get a hand in figuring out how to break off toxic relationships
Fountain Valley High School students recently learned about the effects of teen dating violence and how to break the cycle of toxic relationships through "Love Shouldn't Hurt," a presentation created by Irvine-based nonprofit Human Options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|27 min
|Green Light Free
|1,204
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|19 hr
|Sope
|1
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Fri
|jane
|22
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Feb 23
|lynne
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Feb 21
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC