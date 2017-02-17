Take a Corvette Z06, Relocate the LT4 V8 Engine, and You Get the "Fast Eddy" Supercar
Aria Group, a company based in Irvine, California, have unveiled the "Fast Eddy". Named after Ed Taylor, VP of design at General Motors, and father of the Aria Group's co-founder Charles Taylor, this vehicle is essentially a re-bodied Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
