Taco Bell removing Naked Chicken Chalupa from menus soon
The Naked Chicken Chalupa, a taco with a shell made out of spicy fried chicken, "will be a major Taco Bell product launch early on in 2017." It debuted in late January, and now Taco Bell says the LTO item is coming off the menu in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|9 hr
|Vic
|1,206
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Sun
|Sope
|1
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Feb 24
|jane
|22
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Feb 23
|lynne
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Feb 21
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC