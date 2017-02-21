Students Advocate for More Affordable...

Students Advocate for More Affordable Housing at City Hall

About 20 UCI students gathered last Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Irvine City Hall to speak during an Irvine City Council meeting about student housing insecurity. The students, organized by ASUCI's Legislative Affairs Commission, UCI Associated Graduate Students Legislative Affairs and College Democrats at UCI, spoke to local officials about the issue, which they said disproportionately affects students in Orange County.

