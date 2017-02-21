Students Advocate for More Affordable Housing at City Hall
About 20 UCI students gathered last Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Irvine City Hall to speak during an Irvine City Council meeting about student housing insecurity. The students, organized by ASUCI's Legislative Affairs Commission, UCI Associated Graduate Students Legislative Affairs and College Democrats at UCI, spoke to local officials about the issue, which they said disproportionately affects students in Orange County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New University.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|19 min
|Nomi
|95
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|17 hr
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 17
|Musikologist
|35
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 17
|Vic
|1,196
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|Feb 14
|Phartoom
|5
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC