Student Activists Plan Housing Insecurity Advocacy Action at Irvine City Hall
Members of ASUCI's Legislative Affairs Commission, Associated Graduate Students Legislative Affairs and College Democrats at UCI are organizing an advocacy action at Irvine City Hall this Tuesday, Feb. 14 addressing student food and housing insecurity. Students are expected to speak to elected officials at the Irvine City Council meeting at 4 p.m. Cassius Rutherford, UCI political science student and Secretary for the Democrats of Greater Irvine, helped organize the action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New University.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|2 hr
|Larrys Woffie Dog
|9
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|19 hr
|Phartoom
|5
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Sun
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC