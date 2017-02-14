Student Activists Plan Housing Insecurity Advocacy Action at Irvine City Hall

Members of ASUCI's Legislative Affairs Commission, Associated Graduate Students Legislative Affairs and College Democrats at UCI are organizing an advocacy action at Irvine City Hall this Tuesday, Feb. 14 addressing student food and housing insecurity. Students are expected to speak to elected officials at the Irvine City Council meeting at 4 p.m. Cassius Rutherford, UCI political science student and Secretary for the Democrats of Greater Irvine, helped organize the action.

