SoC Could Power Star Trek-like Medical Scanner

Researchers from the University of California-Irvine unveiled last week a system-on-chip radiator that could serve as the emitter element for a handheld medical diagnostic unit that the doctor merely passes over the patient's body to perform diagnoses in the manner of Dr. McCoy of the Star Trek franchise. The device, billed as the most powerful and highest efficiency G band SoC radiator, was presented last week in a paper at the International Solid State Circuits Conference in San Francisco.

