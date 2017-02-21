Shock Video: Democrats Forcibly Remove Female GOP California State...

Shock Video: Democrats Forcibly Remov...

Will the mainstream media make Republican California state Senator Janet Nguyen a star like they did with Democrat Texas state Senator Wendy Davis or Democrat U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts for speaking truth to power as those liberal woman politicians were lionized by the media? VIDEO: State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from floor after criticizing late state Sen. Tom Hayden https://t.co/q3xPeSbNfk pic.twitter.com/oddPIOEsh3 Video posted by the California Senate GOP Caucus shows Nguyen being forcibly removed from the Senate floor by Sergeants at Arms under orders from the Democrat majority as she spoke critically about the late state Senator Tom Hayden and his support for the communist regime in Vietnam which her family fled.

