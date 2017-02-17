See Young the Giant's set list at The F Shed in Syracuse
Young the Giant brought its "Home of the Strange" tour to The F Shed at The Market on Monday, with opening guest Lewis Del Mar. It's notoriously difficult to sell tickets for Monday night concerts, but hundreds of people packed into the front of the shed. Young the Giant formed in Irvine, California, in 2004.
