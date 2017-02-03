Santa Barbara Drops Two at So Cal Cha...

Santa Barbara Drops Two at So Cal Championships

Read more: Noozhawk

Santa Barbara High suffered girls water polo loses against Santa Margarita and Murrieta Valley on the final day of the Southern California Championships in Irvine on Saturday. Jordan Duggan scored two goals in a 9-2 loss to Santa Margarita.

