Santa Ana may coordinate legal representation for residents facing deportation

SANTA ANA On the heels of adopting a resolution condemning Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration, Santa Ana Council members early Wednesday took a step toward giving residents at risk of deportation access to legal representation. The 7-0 vote, which came after midnight toward the end of the Council meeting, followed more than a dozen public comments in support.

