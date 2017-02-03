San Clemente High athletes sign letters of intent
Family and friends take pictures of Lauren Brzykey, left, and Zach Cochrun during a Signing Day ceremony Wednesday at San Clemente High. Both committed to UCLA; Brzykey will play soccer and Cochrun will play football.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Sat
|Wonder Why
|8
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 2
|Casper
|1,194
|Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11)
|Jan 31
|Pharticulate
|92
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Jan 30
|Agent Orange
|3
|Not Guilty Plea in Penis-Severing Case (Sep '11)
|Jan 30
|Who Pharted Here
|55
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC