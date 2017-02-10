Role Expansion Is a Sign of Adaptability
Lew Horne's new role at CBRE, which includes overseeing the San Diego and Hawaii markets, is a sign of willingness to listen and adapt, which has led to its success, he tells GlobeSt.com. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
