Rebel Girl Toots her own Horn: Toot, Toot

Rebel Girl interrupts the usual coverage of the usual suspects to announce the publication of her 2009 sabbatical project which made its debut this week. Orange County: A Literary Field Guide was published by Heyday on February 1. Heyday describes the project this way: Orange County: A Literary Field Guide Edited by Lisa Alvarez and Andrew Tonkovich; Foreword by Gustavo Arellano A literary journey through Southern California's storied county Even by California's standards, the County of Orange teems with abundance: in sweeping topography along the azure Pacific, in sprawling suburbs, in promises of prosperity, and in its self-perpetuated reputation as a citrus-lined paradise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DISSENT the BLOG.