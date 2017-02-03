Rebel Girl Toots her own Horn: Toot, Toot
Rebel Girl interrupts the usual coverage of the usual suspects to announce the publication of her 2009 sabbatical project which made its debut this week. Orange County: A Literary Field Guide was published by Heyday on February 1. Heyday describes the project this way: Orange County: A Literary Field Guide Edited by Lisa Alvarez and Andrew Tonkovich; Foreword by Gustavo Arellano A literary journey through Southern California's storied county Even by California's standards, the County of Orange teems with abundance: in sweeping topography along the azure Pacific, in sprawling suburbs, in promises of prosperity, and in its self-perpetuated reputation as a citrus-lined paradise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DISSENT the BLOG.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|22 hr
|Robin
|15
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Sat
|Wonder Why
|8
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 2
|Casper
|1,194
|Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11)
|Jan 31
|Pharticulate
|92
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Jan 30
|Agent Orange
|3
|Not Guilty Plea in Penis-Severing Case (Sep '11)
|Jan 30
|Who Pharted Here
|55
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC