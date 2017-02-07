Puzzle Brothers Escape Rooms comes to Irvine
Puzzle Brothers Escape Rooms will open a location in Irvine Feb. 10. It is owned by friends Jason Touchman, Jason Kleinschmit and Dylan DeFatta.
