Pursuit Driver Surrenders on 5 Freeway in Orange County
A pursuit ended on the 5 Freeway in Orange County on Saturday after the driver pulled over and surrendered to authorities. The pursuit ended around 6:30 p.m. when the driver pulled over and surrendered on the southbound 5 Freeway in Irvine.
