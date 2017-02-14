Prego Ristorante closing in Irvine

Prego Ristorante will serve its last meal in Irvine on Feb. 26. "We want to thank all of our loyal guests for being the driving force to help Prego Ristorante experience such a long and successful existence, and we hope that they will come join us for lunch or dinner, and say farewell before we close the Irvine location," the owners said in a joint statement. Ruth and Toni Bedi reopened Prego Ristorante in Irvine after an accidental fire closed the restaurant in 2012.

