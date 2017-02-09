NYBC: Construction Costs Remain Highest in NYC
A new analysis shows increases last year that were more in line with the nation yet still higher than other markets, and expected sharp upticks throughout 2017. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|11 hr
|Well Well
|4,842
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|13 hr
|burrrrpo
|16
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 2
|Casper
|1,194
|Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11)
|Jan 31
|Pharticulate
|92
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Jan 30
|Agent Orange
|3
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC