No. 24 UC San Diego Falters in First Game of Twin Bill at Concordia, 5-2
The University of California San Diego dropped a 5-2 decision to Concordia University Irvine to kick off a non-conference baseball doubleheader Saturday at Eagles Field. With the loss in its 2017 road debut, No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UC San Diego Tritons.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|4 hr
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Kenwood
|86
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 2
|Casper
|1,194
|Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11)
|Jan 31
|Pharticulate
|92
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC