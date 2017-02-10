NASA, UCI reveal new details of Greenland Ice loss
Washington, Feb 10 : Less than a year after the first research flight kicked off NASA's Oceans Melting Greenland campaign last March, data from the new program are providing a dramatic increase in knowledge of how Greenland's ice sheet is melting from below. Two new research papers in the journal Oceanography use OMG observations to document how meltwater and ocean currents are interacting along Greenlands west coast and to improve seafloor maps used to predict future melting and subsequent sea level rise.
