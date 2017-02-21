MDxHealth Reports Financial Year 2016 Results

NEWS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION INSIDE INFORMATION Record revenue of $30 million, up 70% from 2015 Total test volume up 57% over 2015 IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 7:00 AM, February 23, 2017 - MDxHealth SA , or the "Company", today announced its financial results for the financial year ended December 31, 2016. Total revenue of $30.0 million up 70% from $17.6 million in 2015 driven by strong growth of ConfirmMDx® and successful launch of SelectMDx US revenue was $24.4 million, up 60% from $15.2 million in 2015.

