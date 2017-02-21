Discover, Trevi, an extraordinary opportunity to reside in a naturally secluded, European-inspired hilltop estate adjacent to a working orchard with designs featuring up to 7 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms and up to approximately 7,030 square feet of new home luxury in Irvine's Orchard Hills. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- IRVINE, CA-- - Homebuyers looking for hilltop prestige and architectural elegance in the Villages of Irvine's Groves at Orchard Hills Village are discovering Trevi by The New Home Company.

