La Habra man accused of kidnapping following police chase
LA HABRA >> A La Habra man is accused of kidnapping after leading police on a pursuit through Orange County with his girlfriend riding as in involuntary passenger on Saturday, police said. Christopher Jonathan Westreicher, 22, was booked on suspicion of kidnapping following the pursuit, which began about 5:45 p.m. in La Habra and came to an end in Irvine, according to La Habra police officials and Orange County booking records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|15 hr
|Sope
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Green Light Free
|1,203
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Fri
|jane
|22
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Feb 23
|lynne
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Feb 21
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC