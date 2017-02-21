La Habra man accused of kidnapping fo...

La Habra man accused of kidnapping following police chase

Read more: Whittier Daily News

LA HABRA >> A La Habra man is accused of kidnapping after leading police on a pursuit through Orange County with his girlfriend riding as in involuntary passenger on Saturday, police said. Christopher Jonathan Westreicher, 22, was booked on suspicion of kidnapping following the pursuit, which began about 5:45 p.m. in La Habra and came to an end in Irvine, according to La Habra police officials and Orange County booking records.

