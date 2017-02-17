Justin Bieber Allegedly Headbutted So...

Justin Bieber Allegedly Headbutted Someone at Serafina in Weho Last Weekend

Strange news out of West Hollywood, as word broke last night that celebrity singer Justin Bieber was being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department for allegedly headbutting someone inside Serafina restaurant on Sunset Boulevard. The LA Times says an investigation is ongoing into the odd incident, wherein Bieber reportedly got physical around 2 a.m. with a pair of bartenders at the restaurant.

