Irvine's Rep. Mimi Walters got a peti...

Irvine's Rep. Mimi Walters got a petition with 1,000 signatures today asking her to hold a town hall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Activists held a rally and dropped off a petition signed by more than 1,000 people at Rep. Mimi Walters' Irvine office today that asks the Republican congresswoman to hold a town hall. Billing the event as the "Will We Be Locked Out Again? The Suspense Is Killing Us" rally, activists converged outside of Walters' office for a third week to ask for a town hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Santa Anan Parking Citations 21 hr Concerned citizen 1
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 5 Robin 15
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Feb 4 Wonder Why 8
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Feb 2 Casper 1,194
News Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11) Jan 31 Pharticulate 92
News Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ... Jan 30 Agent Orange 3
News Not Guilty Plea in Penis-Severing Case (Sep '11) Jan 30 Who Pharted Here 55
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,343 • Total comments across all topics: 278,651,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC