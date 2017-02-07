Irvine's Rep. Mimi Walters got a petition with 1,000 signatures today asking her to hold a town hall
Activists held a rally and dropped off a petition signed by more than 1,000 people at Rep. Mimi Walters' Irvine office today that asks the Republican congresswoman to hold a town hall. Billing the event as the "Will We Be Locked Out Again? The Suspense Is Killing Us" rally, activists converged outside of Walters' office for a third week to ask for a town hall.
