Irvine's Agran/Krom "Old Guard" Swept Out of Power...
Last Sunday, January 29, former Congressional candidate Ron Varasteh was elected as President of the influential political club Democrats of Greater Irvine , which focuses primarily on Irvine but has had membership and interests extending well beyond its borders. Varasteh was swept in as part of a multiracial and multi-religious slate; its four candidates prevailed while the fifth slots was uncontested.
