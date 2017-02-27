Irvine workplace dispute lead to insu...

Irvine workplace dispute lead to insurance fraud, attorney says at trial

SANTA ANA What started as a workplace dispute at an Irvine industrial plant, culminating with an alleged attack on a co-worker, led to insurance fraud charges for a 65-year-old Lake Forest man, a prosecutor said Tuesday. Randal Brown McKay was arrested Feb. 1 on charges stemming from the fracas with a co-worker in June 2014.

