Irvine Valley College hosts annual 'Astounding Inventions' competition
Fourth-grader Donghoon Lee from Oak Creek Elementary School poses for a photo with his "Fresh Zipper Shoes" after taking first place in his division in Irvine Valley College's Astounding Inventions on Jan. 28, 2017. Third-grader Matthew Martin from Springbrook Elementary School poses for a photo with his "Drone Catcher" after taking second place in his division in Irvine Valley College's Astounding Inventions on Jan. 28, 2017.
