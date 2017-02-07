Irvine Valley College hosts annual 'Astounding Inventions' competition

Fourth-grader Donghoon Lee from Oak Creek Elementary School poses for a photo with his "Fresh Zipper Shoes" after taking first place in his division in Irvine Valley College's Astounding Inventions on Jan. 28, 2017. Third-grader Matthew Martin from Springbrook Elementary School poses for a photo with his "Drone Catcher" after taking second place in his division in Irvine Valley College's Astounding Inventions on Jan. 28, 2017.

