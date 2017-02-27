Irvine Unified honors teachers of the year
Christina Banagas reacts as she finds out she is IUSD's High School Teacher of the Year at Northwood in Irvine on Monday, February 27, 2017. Mary Thomas-Vallens reacts after being named Elementary School Teacher of the Year at Brywood elementary in Irvine on Monday, February 27, 2017.
