Irvine teen, teacher to honor D-Day 'silent hero' whose story hasn't been told

Sonia Kelly and her history teacher, Judy Richonne, will spend the next four months doing research on an obscure American paratrooper who died on the first day of the Normandy invasion. In June, the University High School duo will visit Tony Burnett Jr.'s grave in France to deliver a eulogy and honor the World War II soldier whose story hasn't been told.

