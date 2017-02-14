Irvine police search for 3 burglary suspects who nabbed $500,000 in...

Irvine police search for 3 burglary s...

The Irvine Police Department was asking for the public's help identifying three men seen on surveillance video absconding with high-end sunglasses, laptops and virtual reality equipment from multiple businesses over the weekend. Anyone with a tip can contact Detective Matt Ricci at 949-724-7189 or at [email protected]

