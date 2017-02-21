Irvine officials say some ads on prominent Spectrum freeway signs violated agreement
Some city officials believe some advertising on two prominent freeway signs at Irvine Spectrum Center violate the city's sign regulations. Some city officials believe some advertising on two prominent freeway signs at Irvine Spectrum Center violate the city's sign regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|52 min
|Green Light Free
|1,198
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|7 hr
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Tue
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 17
|Musikologist
|35
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|Feb 14
|Phartoom
|5
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC