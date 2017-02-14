Irvine mayor commits to improving traffic, building Great Park in State of the City address
Irvine Mayor Don Wagner delivers his first State of the City address at City Hall in Irvine on Tuesday. The new mayor discussed traffic, public safety, schools and the Great Park, which he said were the issues most important to Irvine residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|10 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|10
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|Tue
|Phartoom
|5
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Sun
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC