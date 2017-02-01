Irvine gets resident input on Great P...

Irvine gets resident input on Great Park amenities

Pete Carmichael, director of the Orange County Great Park, takes questions from residents about the future development plans of the park during a community workshop Jan. 31, 2017, at Irvine City Hall. About 250 people attended Irvine's community workshop on the development of the Orange County Great Park on Jan. 31, 2017, at City Hall.

