I-405 reopens after woman struck, killed walking on the freeway in Irvine

Traffic is diverted to Highway 133 southbound while all lanes on the southbound I-405 freeway are closed after a pedestrian who may have wandered into traffic was struck by a car and died in Irvine on Thursday. Traffic is diverted to Highway 133 southbound while all lanes on the southbound I-405 freeway are closed after a pedestrian who may have wandered into traffic was struck by a car and died in Irvine on Thursday morning.

