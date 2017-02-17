How to Avoid Getting Tricked into Assassinating Someone
Let's say you find yourself in the airport in Kuala Lumpur. A stranger approaches with a spray bottle and a fistful of money and points to a man who looks more than a bit like the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|16 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|19
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Fri
|Musikologist
|35
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Fri
|Vic
|1,196
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|Feb 14
|Phartoom
|5
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|cliffssmay
|6
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC