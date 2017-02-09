Horror movie scenes help researchers identify key neural pathway for processing fear
Researchers at the University of California, Irvine have identified a key neural pathway in humans that explains how the brain processes feelings of fear and anxiety, a finding that could help scientists unlock new ways to treat mental health disorders. People are motivated to remember fearful events, because this information is useful for daily survival.
