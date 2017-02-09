Horror movie scenes help researchers ...

Horror movie scenes help researchers identify key neural pathway for processing fear

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Researchers at the University of California, Irvine have identified a key neural pathway in humans that explains how the brain processes feelings of fear and anxiety, a finding that could help scientists unlock new ways to treat mental health disorders. People are motivated to remember fearful events, because this information is useful for daily survival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 14 hr Well Well 4,842
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) 16 hr burrrrpo 16
Santa Anan Parking Citations Feb 6 Concerned citizen 1
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Feb 4 Wonder Why 8
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Feb 2 Casper 1,194
News Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11) Jan 31 Pharticulate 92
News Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ... Jan 30 Agent Orange 3
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Microsoft
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,718,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC