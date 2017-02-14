Homewood Suites opens near JWA
The project was Irvine-based R.D. Olson Construction's first partnership with hotel management and development company DKN Hotels, also based in Irvine. "When presented with the opportunity to partner on a project in our own backyard, we gladly accepted the job," said Bill Wilhelm , president of R.D. Olson Construction in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|14 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|10
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|Tue
|Phartoom
|5
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Sun
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC