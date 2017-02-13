Harmans Acquire Quality Inn

Harmans Acquire Quality Inn

A company comprised of members of the Harman family, 1881 Hospitality LLC, bought the Quality Inn at 1881 Evelyn Byrd Ave. for $4.425 million. Randy Harman, who is part of the ownership group, wasn't available to speak to a reporter Friday.

