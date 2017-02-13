Harmans Acquire Quality Inn
A company comprised of members of the Harman family, 1881 Hospitality LLC, bought the Quality Inn at 1881 Evelyn Byrd Ave. for $4.425 million. Randy Harman, who is part of the ownership group, wasn't available to speak to a reporter Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|22 hr
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Kenwood
|86
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Feb 4
|Wonder Why
|8
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 2
|Casper
|1,194
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|cliffssmay
|6
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC