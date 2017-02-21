Girl remains in coma after tree falls on her
The 13-year-old has fractures to her face and eyes as well as bleeding in her brain. IRVINE, CA A 13-year-old, who remains in an induced coma after being crushed by a large tree, underwent surgery Monday to relieve swelling in her brain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|8 hr
|Ssk
|1,199
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|18 hr
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Tue
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 17
|Musikologist
|35
|Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14)
|Feb 14
|Phartoom
|5
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC