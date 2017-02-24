Geoff Fox: The Interview a " A Preview
Meteorologist Geoff Fox left Connecticut a few years ago, but he still has a place in the hearts of many people in the state; so Ann Nyberg traveled across the country to catch up with Geoff. He's got a lot to say to his friends and fans in Connecticut, and Geoff shares some of his favorite memories during his time at News 8 and living in Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|15 hr
|Green Light Free
|1,203
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Fri
|jane
|22
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Thu
|lynne
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Feb 21
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 17
|Musikologist
|35
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC