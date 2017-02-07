Future sea-level rise from warming of polar ice sheets

One of the world's most prominent glaciologists, who is behind a landmark report revealing the unstoppable collapse of a large part of Antarctica, is giving a free public lecture next week at Victoria University of Wellington. Professor Eric Rignot, a world-renowned scientist at University of California, Irvine and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, is visiting Wellington to give Victoria's annual S.T. Lee Lecture in Antarctic Studies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.