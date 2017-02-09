Freaky new experiment shows neuroscie...

Freaky new experiment shows neuroscientists exactly how the human brain processes fear

Read more: Digital Trends

Neurologists at the University of California, Irvine want to scare the bejeezus out of you. And it's for your own good, they promise! A new study published in the journal Nature Communications describes an investigation designed to reveal how the human brain processes fear and anxiety - and how this data could be used to help treat mental health disorders.

Irvine, CA

