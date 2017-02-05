First generation summit supports students
Over 200 students gathered in the Tutor Campus Center Ballroom this weekend to learn and engage around issues, practices and possible resources concerning this population at the First-Generation College Student Summit: Path to Success. This two-day event hosted college students from various university campuses including Loyola Marymount University, Stanford University, San Diego State University and University of California, Irvine.
