DoubleTree Suites in Dana Point debut...

DoubleTree Suites in Dana Point debuts $8 million renovation

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Doheny Beach-Dana Point has debuted an $8 million renovation which includes remodeled guest suites, gathering spaces and outdoor lounges. DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Doheny Beach-Dana Point has debuted an $8 million renovation which includes remodeled guest suites, gathering spaces and outdoor lounges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07) 3 hr Kenwood 86
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Thu Well Well 4,842
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Thu burrrrpo 16
Santa Anan Parking Citations Feb 6 Concerned citizen 1
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Feb 4 Wonder Why 8
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Feb 2 Casper 1,194
News Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11) Jan 31 Pharticulate 92
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC