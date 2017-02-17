Does Lake Forest mayor have a conflict in working as Irvine mayor's assistant?
LAKE FOREST Several residents have expressed conflict of interest concerns after learning that Mayor Scott Voigts is working as an assistant to Irvine Mayor Don Wagner. Voigts, who worked as a senior assistant for Wagner while he was a state Assemblyman, is now listed as a council executive assistant for Wagner, making $24.02 per hour, according to At the Feb. 7 City Council meeting, residents asked Voigts where his allegiances would be if the two neighboring cities were to reach a conflict.
