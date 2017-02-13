Democratic constituents tell Walters she's on short leash
Tustin High teacher Amie Larsen said at the protest outside U.S. Congresswoman Mimi Walters on Tuesday, "It is her responsibility as an elected official to represent the people of the 45 th district." North Tustin couple Denise and Kent Schell attended the protest at Mimi Walters' office Feb. 2. "I think she needs to represent her district, which is now majority Democrat," Kent Schell said.
