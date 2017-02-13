CTC Global, General Cable expand ACCC conductor partnership
CTC Global has signed an expanded ACCC licensing arrangement with General Cable . Under this new agreement, General Cable has been granted the rights to manufacture, promote and sell high-capacity, low-loss ACCC bare overhead transmission and distribution conductor in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.
