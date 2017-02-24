CRE Outlook: Steady as She Grows

CRE Outlook: Steady as She Grows

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GlobeSt.com

"Steady hiring and low local unemployment levels are finally supporting higher wages and increased spending," with positive implications for commercial property demand, says Lawrence Yun at the National Association of Realtors. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H... 18 hr lynne 1
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 22 hr Green Light Free 1,200
News Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06) Wed Spike 96
News Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv... Feb 21 marg 1
News Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ... Feb 18 PoliciaFederal 19
the music thread (Apr '12) Feb 17 Musikologist 35
News Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14) Feb 14 Phartoom 5
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC