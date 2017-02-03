Comcast NBCUniversal to Televise Wine Oh TV With Monique Soltani Throughout California
Comcast Hometown Network? , covering Northern and Central California, announced today that it will air ?Wine Oh TV with Monique Soltani weekly on Wednesdays at 8:30pm. ?Wine Oh TV with Monique Soltani is a fun, fresh and informative wine, travel and lifestyle show produced by Thinque Media.
