Buy-sell business could boom this year

23 hrs ago

This year's buy-sell activity is expected to outpace 2016's in volume -- if sellers continue to come to market and prices drop, buy-sell advisers say. "We have projected this to be the most active buy-sell market in history," said Erin Kerrigan, managing director of Kerrigan Advisors in Irvine, Calif.

